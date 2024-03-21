Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dooms Day Dan highlights a relatively new office building in Costa Mesa California rehabed in 2019 and now they are tearing it down.
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
198 Subscribers
9 views
Published Thursday

I never thought I would see an relatively new office building in a good market being torn down to build an industrial building.  But if its Amazon, we then think about having Amazon on the lease instead of owning an empty office building. 

Keywords
officecostamesa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket