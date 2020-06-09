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Conspiracy Club/Odd Squad Meeting: June 9, 2020 (Tina Foster, Michael W. Hall, Brian Snoddy, et al)
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21 views • June 10, 2020
Conspiracy Club/Odd Squad Meeting: June 9, 2020
Discussion of controversial topics such as covid/coronavirus as a bioweapon, vaccines, George Floyd protests/riots, psyops, cultural differences, immigration, racism, white privilege, new world order (NWO), globalism, panspermia, spirituality, and more.
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and the author of such books as "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image." Her blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Miss Marple (Susan) is a researcher into such topics as false flags.
Discussion of controversial topics such as covid/coronavirus as a bioweapon, vaccines, George Floyd protests/riots, psyops, cultural differences, immigration, racism, white privilege, new world order (NWO), globalism, panspermia, spirituality, and more.
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and the author of such books as "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image." Her blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Miss Marple (Susan) is a researcher into such topics as false flags.
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