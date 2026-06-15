The roof of the "Mistetskiy Arsenal" near the Lavra is on fire after today's attack on Kiev.

A missile from the American Patriot air defense system hit the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the Russian Defense Ministry stated



"One of the reasons for the incorrect operation of this complex could be that Western countries provided the Kiev regime with missiles with expired shelf lives," the ministry said in a statement.



The ministry added that it does not plan to and does not strike civilian infrastructure.

Adding:

As a result of a massive strike by the Russian Armed Forces, the Kiev-based "Radar" factory and a drone production workshop on the premises of the A. P. Dovzhenko Film Studio have been hit, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.



The Russian Armed Forces have struck "Unmanned Technologies" and the "Mayak Plant", which produces combat parts for the "Flamingo" missiles.