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EXCLUSIVE‼️SECRET DOCUMENTS OF THE MARIUPOL SBU‼️ PART I
I managed to work thoroughly in the Mariupol department of the Security Service of Ukraine. I want to immediately express my gratitude to the SBU staff for neglecting the safety of state secrets and the abundance of material provided for analysis. Just a huge number of official and secret documents were scattered on the floor and left in safes. Together with my comrade Colonel @kommunist Vitaly Kiselyov we opened several repositories and found a lot of interesting documents.