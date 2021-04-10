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Doug Ford is Stealing Land in Ontario - Your Land Rights Are Gone with Martin McDermott
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71 views • April 10, 2021
If you think you own land in Ontario or in Manitoba, you are mistaken. Martin McDermott is an expert in land survey and land title software and he is going to tell you tonight about the HUGE CON in two of our provinces that is stealing land and money all day, every day from WE THE PEOPLE.
The title insurance scam is huge and it needs to be stopped NOW!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston
The title insurance scam is huge and it needs to be stopped NOW!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston
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