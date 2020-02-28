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DON LEMON AND GUEST ANGRY BECAUSE TRUMP WAS CALLED THE FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT
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7 views • February 28, 2020
Feb 28, 2020
Unite America First
President Trump hosted a Black History month event at the White House, and many on the Left didn't take kindly to it. In this video, you will see the response from Don Lemon and his guest as they discuss their views on the event at the White House.
They are not holding back how they feel about President Trump and those that are at the White House visiting during the event. How much more talks like this will we see the closer we get to the November 2020 election?
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Unite America First
President Trump hosted a Black History month event at the White House, and many on the Left didn't take kindly to it. In this video, you will see the response from Don Lemon and his guest as they discuss their views on the event at the White House.
They are not holding back how they feel about President Trump and those that are at the White House visiting during the event. How much more talks like this will we see the closer we get to the November 2020 election?
Become a Sponsor of my broadcast.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNohUmuAnQa29YmaxzbaksA/join
Cash App
$cash2uaf
DON'T GET CAUGHT UN-PREPARED!! GET YOUR EMERGENCY & CAMPING SUPPLIES TODAY. STOCK UP & SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL. GO TO:
www.preparewithUAF.com
SHOP OUR STORE: https://teespring.com/stores/unite-america-first
Connect with me on DLive.tv/UAFN
Please Subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNohUmuAnQa29YmaxzbaksA
www.UniteAmericaFirst.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook www.facebook.com/uniteamericafirst
Twitter @UniteAmerica1st
Twitter @FirePowerNews
VoteDemOut.org
Support Will Johnson's SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/will-johnson
Patreon:
patreon.com/uniteamericafirst
We are Viewer supported. Without you, we cannot grow, and we cannot travel. We appreciate everyone that helps us do this work.
DONATE: Go to UniteAmericaFirst.com and CLICK on the BLUE DONATE button.
Mail Donations to: 900 E. Pecan St. Ste. 300-108 Pflugerville, TX 78660
#VoteDemOut2020 #ToThePoint #Trump2020
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