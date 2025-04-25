'THE MANUAL OF FREE ENERGY AND SYSTEMS' 📙 PROVES THEY'VE BEEN HIDING THE TRUTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
vegastar - 'The Manual of Free Energy Devices and Systems' proves they’ve been hiding the truth. 📙
Free energy is real. ⚡️⚡️⚡️
They just don’t want you to know.
Source: https://x.com/vegastarr/status/1914352359490109464
https://newearthmystics.gumroad.com/l/qhdbE
https://ia804609.us.archive.org/28/items/TheManualOfFreeEnergyDevicesAndSystems/The%20Manual%20of%20Free%20Energy%20Devices%20and%20Systems.pdf
Also archiving to Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/MANUAL_OF_FREE_ENERGY_AND_SYSTEMS:c