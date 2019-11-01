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1Nov19 Will Bipartisan Bill Burst Google’s “Filter Bubble”?
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29 views • November 01, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:00:00 Today’s News: Women stands up to Beto in Newtown & leaves him a cowering Beta-Male; Trump’s no longer in a NY State of Mind, changes residency to FL; will Senate’s bi-partisan bill burst Google’s “Filter Bubble”?; violent unrest in a dozen countries — does it signal an approaching “Fourth Turning”? BREXIT opponents fighting each other as Trump says “leave”;
*00:31:35 Local governments are criminalizing charity across the country
*00:41:46 Excessive police destroy innocent bystanders’ home, court says city NOT financially liable, excessive police force & coming RedFlag enforcement and a Sheriff does the RIGHT THING about an abusive Deputy
*01:23:33 Katie Hill defended by Squad — an illustration of intersectionality (and hypocrisy)
*01:37:33 Austin, TX schools mandate transgender education & sexual role playing for 3rd grade — will parents continue to abandon their children to the state?
Bursting Google's Filter Bubble
Proposed Law Calls For Search Engine Transparency | PYMNTS.com
Senate bill takes aim at 'secret' online algorithms | TheHill
Filter bubble - Wikipedia
The implications of filter bubbles in social media and the impact on the society – I Dare Act
DuckDuckGo proposes the “Do-Not-Track Act of 2019” - Search Engine Land
Exposing The BBC Thought Police | Zero Hedge
New York Times Reporter Sat On Public Records Challenging Warren's Pregnancy-Discrimination Claim | National Review
Headline News 1Nov19
"You're Bull*hit Beto!" O'Rourke Flattened By Female Trump Supporter In Viral Pro-Gun Rant | Zero Hedge
Connecticut Supreme Court rules against husband in divorce case, says frozen embryos are marital property and can be destroyed - Hartford Courant
President Trump Says Goodbye To New York. He's Making Palm Beach, Florida Home. - Sara A. Carter
Trump, Lifelong New Yorker, Declares Himself a Resident of Florida
Michelle Obama Condemns 'White Flight', Buys Home in Martha's Vineyard
We Now Have Mass Public Unrest In France, Spain, Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador And Bolivia | Zero Hedge
Anti-Brexit "People's Vote" Campaign Collapses In Civil War | Zero Hedge
Shocking! Trump tells ‘Italy and others’ to Leave ‘difficult’ EU – Leo Zagami
Police State USA — But One Sheriff Does the RIGHT Thing
The Cops Were Chasing a Shoplifter. They Ended Up Destroying an Innocent Man’s Home. – Reason.com
Videos: US Sheriff Terminates Cop For Punching Suspect Handcuffed to Hospital Bed - Sputnik International
Intersectional #MeToo Sisterhood of Traveling Burkas
Katie Hill 'missed flights from drinking and staffers worry partying is affecting work' | Daily Mail Online
Ocasio-Cortez, Omar And Pressley Rally Behind Democrat Accused Of Using Employees For Extramarital Trysts | The Daily Caller
Ocasio-Cortez: White People Are Killing Us
When Islamic fathers murder their sons for being gay, there’s no outcry from the Left because protecting Islam is a higher priority than protecting gays - DC Dirty Laundry
ICE Arrests Salvadorian National With Child Sex Offenses After N.C. Sheriff's Office Released Illegal | MRCTV
Food Truck Owner Apologizes For Selling Tacos to ICE Agents - The Daily Sheeple
Abusing Children—Sexually, Physically
Child Rights, Child marriage in the USA: Campaign to end child marriage runs into surprising opposition - CBSN Originals - CBS News
Global Fertility Crisis Has Governments Scrambling for an Answer
Live pigs are used as crash test dummies and killed in China | Daily Mail Online
The shocking truth: Aborted babies are born alive and left to die | News | LifeSite
State Lawmaker Calls A Miscarriage ‘Just Some Mess On A Napkin’ As She Scoffs At Bill Protecting Bodies Of Aborted Babies | The Daily Caller
Drag queen in skin-colored leggings flashes kids at Minnesota story hour | News | LifeSite
LGBT Activists Won't Admit Anything's Wrong With Man Flashing Children
American Library Association Pushing Perversion Through Drag Queen Story Hour
‘Cold, calculated, institutionalized child abuse’: Experts comment on gender ‘transitions’ for kids | News | LifeSite
Austin School Board Approves Radical LGBT Sex Ed Curriculum | Breitbart
Texas school district to teach third graders about sodomy, condoms | News | LifeSite
Texas School District Mandates Transgender Education For 8-Year-Olds | Zero Hedge
Russian students to be taught how to assemble AK-47s in themed lessons - Business Insider
Child Was Removed From Family At Gunpoint Because Dad Showed The World His Son’s Vaccine Reaction – Collective Evolution
Victims of Marijuana Raid Based on Tea in Their Trash Get Another Chance to Hold Cops Responsible – Reason.com
Saving lives or chasing dollars? Concern as doctors push stomach surgeries for children to combat rising obesity — RT USA News
Slippery slope into degeneracy: Media keep sexualizing children and it must stop — RT Op-ed
*00:00:00 Today’s News: Women stands up to Beto in Newtown & leaves him a cowering Beta-Male; Trump’s no longer in a NY State of Mind, changes residency to FL; will Senate’s bi-partisan bill burst Google’s “Filter Bubble”?; violent unrest in a dozen countries — does it signal an approaching “Fourth Turning”? BREXIT opponents fighting each other as Trump says “leave”;
*00:31:35 Local governments are criminalizing charity across the country
*00:41:46 Excessive police destroy innocent bystanders’ home, court says city NOT financially liable, excessive police force & coming RedFlag enforcement and a Sheriff does the RIGHT THING about an abusive Deputy
*01:23:33 Katie Hill defended by Squad — an illustration of intersectionality (and hypocrisy)
*01:37:33 Austin, TX schools mandate transgender education & sexual role playing for 3rd grade — will parents continue to abandon their children to the state?
Bursting Google's Filter Bubble
Proposed Law Calls For Search Engine Transparency | PYMNTS.com
Senate bill takes aim at 'secret' online algorithms | TheHill
Filter bubble - Wikipedia
The implications of filter bubbles in social media and the impact on the society – I Dare Act
DuckDuckGo proposes the “Do-Not-Track Act of 2019” - Search Engine Land
Exposing The BBC Thought Police | Zero Hedge
New York Times Reporter Sat On Public Records Challenging Warren's Pregnancy-Discrimination Claim | National Review
Headline News 1Nov19
"You're Bull*hit Beto!" O'Rourke Flattened By Female Trump Supporter In Viral Pro-Gun Rant | Zero Hedge
Connecticut Supreme Court rules against husband in divorce case, says frozen embryos are marital property and can be destroyed - Hartford Courant
President Trump Says Goodbye To New York. He's Making Palm Beach, Florida Home. - Sara A. Carter
Trump, Lifelong New Yorker, Declares Himself a Resident of Florida
Michelle Obama Condemns 'White Flight', Buys Home in Martha's Vineyard
We Now Have Mass Public Unrest In France, Spain, Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador And Bolivia | Zero Hedge
Anti-Brexit "People's Vote" Campaign Collapses In Civil War | Zero Hedge
Shocking! Trump tells ‘Italy and others’ to Leave ‘difficult’ EU – Leo Zagami
Police State USA — But One Sheriff Does the RIGHT Thing
The Cops Were Chasing a Shoplifter. They Ended Up Destroying an Innocent Man’s Home. – Reason.com
Videos: US Sheriff Terminates Cop For Punching Suspect Handcuffed to Hospital Bed - Sputnik International
Intersectional #MeToo Sisterhood of Traveling Burkas
Katie Hill 'missed flights from drinking and staffers worry partying is affecting work' | Daily Mail Online
Ocasio-Cortez, Omar And Pressley Rally Behind Democrat Accused Of Using Employees For Extramarital Trysts | The Daily Caller
Ocasio-Cortez: White People Are Killing Us
When Islamic fathers murder their sons for being gay, there’s no outcry from the Left because protecting Islam is a higher priority than protecting gays - DC Dirty Laundry
ICE Arrests Salvadorian National With Child Sex Offenses After N.C. Sheriff's Office Released Illegal | MRCTV
Food Truck Owner Apologizes For Selling Tacos to ICE Agents - The Daily Sheeple
Abusing Children—Sexually, Physically
Child Rights, Child marriage in the USA: Campaign to end child marriage runs into surprising opposition - CBSN Originals - CBS News
Global Fertility Crisis Has Governments Scrambling for an Answer
Live pigs are used as crash test dummies and killed in China | Daily Mail Online
The shocking truth: Aborted babies are born alive and left to die | News | LifeSite
State Lawmaker Calls A Miscarriage ‘Just Some Mess On A Napkin’ As She Scoffs At Bill Protecting Bodies Of Aborted Babies | The Daily Caller
Drag queen in skin-colored leggings flashes kids at Minnesota story hour | News | LifeSite
LGBT Activists Won't Admit Anything's Wrong With Man Flashing Children
American Library Association Pushing Perversion Through Drag Queen Story Hour
‘Cold, calculated, institutionalized child abuse’: Experts comment on gender ‘transitions’ for kids | News | LifeSite
Austin School Board Approves Radical LGBT Sex Ed Curriculum | Breitbart
Texas school district to teach third graders about sodomy, condoms | News | LifeSite
Texas School District Mandates Transgender Education For 8-Year-Olds | Zero Hedge
Russian students to be taught how to assemble AK-47s in themed lessons - Business Insider
Child Was Removed From Family At Gunpoint Because Dad Showed The World His Son’s Vaccine Reaction – Collective Evolution
Victims of Marijuana Raid Based on Tea in Their Trash Get Another Chance to Hold Cops Responsible – Reason.com
Saving lives or chasing dollars? Concern as doctors push stomach surgeries for children to combat rising obesity — RT USA News
Slippery slope into degeneracy: Media keep sexualizing children and it must stop — RT Op-ed
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