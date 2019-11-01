1Nov19 Will Bipartisan Bill Burst Google’s “Filter Bubble”?

Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec



*00:00:00 Today’s News: Women stands up to Beto in Newtown & leaves him a cowering Beta-Male; Trump’s no longer in a NY State of Mind, changes residency to FL; will Senate’s bi-partisan bill burst Google’s “Filter Bubble”?; violent unrest in a dozen countries — does it signal an approaching “Fourth Turning”? BREXIT opponents fighting each other as Trump says “leave”;



*00:31:35 Local governments are criminalizing charity across the country



*00:41:46 Excessive police destroy innocent bystanders’ home, court says city NOT financially liable, excessive police force & coming RedFlag enforcement and a Sheriff does the RIGHT THING about an abusive Deputy



*01:23:33 Katie Hill defended by Squad — an illustration of intersectionality (and hypocrisy)



*01:37:33 Austin, TX schools mandate transgender education & sexual role playing for 3rd grade — will parents continue to abandon their children to the state?



Bursting Google's Filter Bubble

Proposed Law Calls For Search Engine Transparency | PYMNTS.com

Senate bill takes aim at 'secret' online algorithms | TheHill

Filter bubble - Wikipedia

The implications of filter bubbles in social media and the impact on the society – I Dare Act

DuckDuckGo proposes the “Do-Not-Track Act of 2019” - Search Engine Land

Exposing The BBC Thought Police | Zero Hedge

New York Times Reporter Sat On Public Records Challenging Warren's Pregnancy-Discrimination Claim | National Review



Headline News 1Nov19

"You're Bull*hit Beto!" O'Rourke Flattened By Female Trump Supporter In Viral Pro-Gun Rant | Zero Hedge

Connecticut Supreme Court rules against husband in divorce case, says frozen embryos are marital property and can be destroyed - Hartford Courant

President Trump Says Goodbye To New York. He's Making Palm Beach, Florida Home. - Sara A. Carter

Trump, Lifelong New Yorker, Declares Himself a Resident of Florida

Michelle Obama Condemns 'White Flight', Buys Home in Martha's Vineyard

We Now Have Mass Public Unrest In France, Spain, Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador And Bolivia | Zero Hedge

Anti-Brexit "People's Vote" Campaign Collapses In Civil War | Zero Hedge

Shocking! Trump tells ‘Italy and others’ to Leave ‘difficult’ EU – Leo Zagami



Police State USA — But One Sheriff Does the RIGHT Thing

The Cops Were Chasing a Shoplifter. They Ended Up Destroying an Innocent Man’s Home. – Reason.com

Videos: US Sheriff Terminates Cop For Punching Suspect Handcuffed to Hospital Bed - Sputnik International







Intersectional #MeToo Sisterhood of Traveling Burkas

Katie Hill 'missed flights from drinking and staffers worry partying is affecting work' | Daily Mail Online

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar And Pressley Rally Behind Democrat Accused Of Using Employees For Extramarital Trysts | The Daily Caller

Ocasio-Cortez: White People Are Killing Us

When Islamic fathers murder their sons for being gay, there’s no outcry from the Left because protecting Islam is a higher priority than protecting gays - DC Dirty Laundry

ICE Arrests Salvadorian National With Child Sex Offenses After N.C. Sheriff's Office Released Illegal | MRCTV

Food Truck Owner Apologizes For Selling Tacos to ICE Agents - The Daily Sheeple



Abusing Children—Sexually, Physically

Child Rights, Child marriage in the USA: Campaign to end child marriage runs into surprising opposition - CBSN Originals - CBS News

Global Fertility Crisis Has Governments Scrambling for an Answer

Live pigs are used as crash test dummies and killed in China | Daily Mail Online

The shocking truth: Aborted babies are born alive and left to die | News | LifeSite

State Lawmaker Calls A Miscarriage ‘Just Some Mess On A Napkin’ As She Scoffs At Bill Protecting Bodies Of Aborted Babies | The Daily Caller

Drag queen in skin-colored leggings flashes kids at Minnesota story hour | News | LifeSite

LGBT Activists Won't Admit Anything's Wrong With Man Flashing Children

American Library Association Pushing Perversion Through Drag Queen Story Hour

‘Cold, calculated, institutionalized child abuse’: Experts comment on gender ‘transitions’ for kids | News | LifeSite

Austin School Board Approves Radical LGBT Sex Ed Curriculum | Breitbart

Texas school district to teach third graders about sodomy, condoms | News | LifeSite

Texas School District Mandates Transgender Education For 8-Year-Olds | Zero Hedge

Russian students to be taught how to assemble AK-47s in themed lessons - Business Insider

Child Was Removed From Family At Gunpoint Because Dad Showed The World His Son’s Vaccine Reaction – Collective Evolution

Victims of Marijuana Raid Based on Tea in Their Trash Get Another Chance to Hold Cops Responsible – Reason.com

Saving lives or chasing dollars? Concern as doctors push stomach surgeries for children to combat rising obesity — RT USA News

Slippery slope into degeneracy: Media keep sexualizing children and it must stop — RT Op-ed