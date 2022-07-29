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Dr. Dave Cartland has been in the medical field for several years as a general practitioner, but only during CONvid-1984 did his eyes get opened to the democide that was taking place around him in the NHS. He was recently shuffled off from work due to the fact he would resist a mask mandate. Though he did receive two Pfizer shots, he regrets it and sees the danger in them. He joins me to talk about what is actually taking place and how doctors, nurses and employees are being coerced into taking this dangerous poison.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-dave-cartland-exposes-the-tyranny-democide-in-uk-hospitals-video/
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