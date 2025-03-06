Redpill Drifter - YOUR STRAWMAN IDENTITY Believe it or not, you have been slave property of a corporation called the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. The UNITED STATES has been a private corporation since 1871 as defined in Black’s Law dictionary, Act of 1871, and 28 U.S.C. §3002/15 (A) (B) (C)





Source: https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1897360434933768562





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7mdvl8





IIRC, said corporation was dissolved in 1999 in the 3rd bankruptcy of USA Corp





Excerpt from Missing 13th Amendment Found: “No Lawyers In Public Office” (Re-Post from Your Newswire):





Even though the Treaty of Paris ended the Revolutionary War in 1783, the simple fact of our existence threatened the monarchies. The United States stood as a heroic role model for other nations, that inspired them to also struggle against oppressive monarchies. The French Revolution (1789-1799) and the Polish national uprising (1794) were in part encouraged by the American Revolution. Though we stood like a beacon of hope for most of the world, the monarchies regarded the United States as a political typhoid Mary, the principle source of radical democracy that was destroying monarchies around the world. The monarchies must have realized that if the principle source of that infection could be destroyed, the rest of the world might avoid the contagion and the monarchies would be saved. Their survival at stake, the monarchies sought to destroy or subvert the American system of government. Knowing they couldn’t destroy us militarily, they resorted to more covert methods of political subversion, employing spies and secret agents skilled in bribery and legal deception — it was, perhaps, the first “cold war”. Since governments run on money, politicians run for money, and money is the usual enticement to commit treason, much of the monarchy’s counter- revolutionary efforts emanated

from English banks.





DON’T BANK ON IT (Modern Banking System)





The essence of banking was once explained by Sir Josiah Stamp, a former president of the Bank of England:”The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is perhaps the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banking was conceived in inequity and born in sin… Bankers own the earth. Take it away from them but leave them the power to create money, and, with a flick of a pen, they will create enough money to buy it back again… Take this great power away from them, or if you want to continue to be the slaves of bankers and pay the cost of your own slavery, then let bankers continue to create money and control credit.”





The last great abuse of the U.S. banking system caused the depression of the 1930’s. Today’s abuses may cause another. Current S&L and bank scandals illustrate the on-going relationships between banks, lawyers, politicians, and government agencies (look at the current BCCI bank scandal, involving lawyer Clark Clifford, politician Jimmy Carter, the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, and even the CIA). These scandals are the direct result of years of law-breaking by an alliance of bankers and lawyers using their influence and money to corrupt the political process and rob the public. (Think you’re not being robbed? Guess who’s going to pay the bill for the excesses of the S&L’s, U.S.-taxpayer? You are.) The systematic robbery of productive individuals by parasitic bankers and lawyers is not a recent phenomenon. This abuse is a human tradition that predates the Bible and spread from Europe to America despite early colonial prohibitions.





https://tona13.blogspot.com/2015/11/missing-13th-amendment-found-no-lawyers.html





The bait and switch occurred when Article 9 of the Articles of Confederation was watered down into the largely toothless and replaced original 13th Amendment