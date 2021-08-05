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Wendy Rogers UNPLUGGED! - AZ Audit "ARREST THEM ALL" - What the 'Media' WON'T Tell You! Stew Peters
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813 views • August 05, 2021
AZ State Senator and Air Force Pilot, Wendy Rogers, joined Stew Peters for the interview the 'media' does NOT want you to see!
Stew asked Senator Rogers exactly where we are in the audit process, what is expected next, how to handle vaxx and mask mandates and how to preserve the future of America!
https://rumble.com/vkqfjq-wendy-rogers-unplugged-az-audit-arrest-them-all-what-the-media-wont-tell-yo.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.WendyRogers.org
Stew asked Senator Rogers exactly where we are in the audit process, what is expected next, how to handle vaxx and mask mandates and how to preserve the future of America!
https://rumble.com/vkqfjq-wendy-rogers-unplugged-az-audit-arrest-them-all-what-the-media-wont-tell-yo.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.WendyRogers.org
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