Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARRIOR WEDNESDAY WITH GUEST PHIL DECKER (EPISODE 42)
channel image
Beating Cancer Today
4 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

CANCER THRIVING OVER SURVIVING WITH GUEST PHIL DECKER

(Streamed Live March 27, 2024)

My name is Kevin and I had Stage 4 colorectal cancer. I have been NED (No Evidence of Disease) with clean scans for almost 2 years and I want to tell you why!

Keywords
healthcancerfenbendazole

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket