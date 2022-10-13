Tyrosine 💊 Military-Grade Nootropic for hacking acute stress and sleep deprivation

A quintessential Limitless nootropic; it increases focus abilities and internalized motivation, many report a "wired" feeling on it.This amino acid is a harbinger of two of the most important neurotransmitters; dopamine and norepinephrine. It enhances working memory and executive function through chemical signalers in the prefrontal cortex.
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/323-l-tyrosine
