Tyrosine 💊 Military-Grade Nootropic for hacking acute stress and sleep deprivation
jroseland
Published a month ago |

A quintessential Limitless nootropic; it increases focus abilities and internalized motivation, many report a "wired" feeling on it.This amino acid is a harbinger of two of the most important neurotransmitters; dopamine and norepinephrine. It enhances working memory and executive function through chemical signalers in the prefrontal cortex.


Read L-Tyrosine Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/323-l-tyrosine

