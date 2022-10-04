ALEX JONES [FULL] Tuesday 10/4/22 • NWO STRIKES BACK: Energy and Market Crises Rock Planet, mulling NUCLEAR WAR

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NWO STRIKES BACK: ENERGY, MARKET CRISES ROCK PLANET AS WORLD LEADERS MULL NUCLEAR WAR – EMERGENCY BROADCASTWatch & share this EXPLOSIVE edition of the most banned broadcast in the world where Alex Jones and others deliver VITAL intel globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Tune in!
The Great Awakening is NOW LIVE! Listeners and viewers LIKE YOU have thwarted establishment censors by watching and sharing links just like this! Also, remember to order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! Link in this article!
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