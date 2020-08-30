104. DID DR KISSINGER PUNK STEVE BANNON VIA DR STEVE PIECZENIK?

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VIDEO ON YOU TUBE: https://youtu.be/IhDW94fDhnE
...and bring in Roger Stone? Roger has been praying with Alex Jones loudly, hoping Council for National Policy will let Roger in...the prodigal group sex son hath many sins to cover.
5. TRUMP v CORONA | 2020 & THE FORCED ECONOMIC COLLAPSE OF AMERICA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utezZVjnlw0&;t=462s
Watch as Steve Bannon berates and threatens Kissinger for his crimes in April. Dr Steve Pieczenik, side kick of Kissinger confesses he knew several months ago Bannon would be indicted.
Dr Steve Pieczenik also confesses Jared and or Ivanka Kushner will take over after Trump is gone - I kid you not. This is not a joke.
1.01.20 - Pieczenik states the US Constitution needs to go.
1.05.20 - Jared and Ivanka as king and queen :-I
A long one, brimming with information.
https://www.patreon.com/talpiot
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Jerome Corsi : The Genius None of Us Know - 1st of Many Interviews with an Absolute Gem of a Patriot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njg3LnrhoIc
Jerome Corsi and Robert Steele Find Common Ground in Support of President Donald J. Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSCZikAUj5I&;t=8s