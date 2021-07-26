© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Totalitarianism Masquerading Under The 'Green' Label
Follow
2
Share
Report
110 views • July 26, 2021
The New American is proud to introduce you to Canadian social critic Kate Wand, who blows the whistle on totalitarianism masquerading under the 'green' label. She and Daniel discuss the environmental movement and how conservationism has been subverted into an anti-human system where people are seen as the threat.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.