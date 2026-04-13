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Is Donald Trump The Antichrist?-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 13 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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What makes this so grotesque is not merely that the image is theatrical, it is that it is blasphemous in tone. Donald Trump did not post some harmless patriotic meme. He posted imagery of himself doing what the New Testament shows the Lord Jesus Christ doing, laying hands on the afflicted as though he, Trump, were some kind of an anointed healer sent from heaven. That is not political branding, that is counterfeit messiah theater. It is the visual language of a man allowing himself to be cast in a role that belongs to Jesus Christ alone. Donald Trump has placed himself solidly in Antichrist territory, just look at the demon hovering over the top of his head and you’ll see what I mean. “And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.” Daniel 7:25 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, here we have a sitting president, wrapped up in an active war, wielding enormous state power, and at the very same time presenting himself in imagery that suggests messianic compassion, miracle healing, and divine touch. That is how strongmen are marketed. First they frighten the public with crisis, war, and chaos, then they offer themselves back to the people as the only one who can fix it, calm it, heal it, and save it. That is not humility. That is not leadership. That is self-deification by propaganda. No saved Bible believer should be comfortable with that for even one second. Jesus Christ is the healer. Jesus Christ is the Saviour. Jesus Christ is the only begotten Son of God. A politician who basks in imagery of himself laying hands on the sick is stepping over a line that no mortal man has any right to cross. Even if you take the image at face value – Trump as president is healing America – that’s not even close to true. Trump has divided us at this point more than Obama did, and that’s saying something. Whether Trump thinks of it as trolling, branding, or feeding his base does not change what it is. It is a public act of self-exaltation dressed up in spiritual symbolism. This was not presidential. It was not funny. It was not inspiring. It was freakish, spiritually polluted propaganda, and every Christian ought to stand up and say so plainly. Today we deep-dive into the intense spiritual darkness when Donald Trump lives, and look for answers. Also, we have the latest updates on World War Trump in the Middle East, and the new war that’s coming for Israel.


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