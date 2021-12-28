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What Really Happened During the Texas Power Grid Outage?
Prosciencetruth
Prosciencetruth
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540 views • December 28, 2021
From Practical Engineering

When disaster strikes, the flurry of political positioning and fingerpointing can make it difficult to understand what really happened. This video provides a summary of the facts of the 2021 Texas winter storm.

📄 Most of the energy statistics shown in the video came from ERCOT publications found here: http://www.ercot.com/news/february2021

This February of 2021, a major winter storm made its way through the U.S. central plains, setting all-time records for low temperatures across the country. One of the biggest impacts of the storm happened here in Texas where people across the state suffered extended outages of electricity and water. It was one of the worst winter weather events in history, creating loss-of-life and economic impacts that will take years to unfold. Many are still recovering from the storm and will be for years to come.

Practical Engineering is a YouTube channel about infrastructure and the human-made world around us. I have new videos posted regularly, so please subscribe for updates. If you enjoyed the video, hit that ‘like’ button, give us a comment, or watch another of my videos!
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texaselectricitypower gridwinter stormpractical engineering
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