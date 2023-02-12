TMJ vs FMJ: What's The Difference?

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

One question that is common with new shooters surrounds the difference between FMJ and TMJ ammo. Some shooters believe that FMJ and TMJ ammo is the same, however they are very different. FMJ stands for Full Metal Jacket. FMJ bullets typically have a soft lead core covered by a swaged metal jacket covering the outside of the bullet with an exposed lead base.

TMJ stands for Total Metal Jacket. TMJ bullets also have a soft lead core but are completely covered in a thin layer of copper known as a copper jacket. TMJ ammo has an enclosed base so there is no exposed lead on the bullet. TMJ bullets help reduce the amount of lead exposure shooters are subjected to at indoor ranges while FMJ ammo is generally less expensive and easier to find.

In general, TMJ ammo will generally be more accurate and easier to clean up after as there is no exposed lead to leave deposits in your barrel. However, TMJ ammo has a thinner jacket than FMJ ammo, meaning that TMJ bullets are not appropriate for guns using a compensator or barrel ports as small slivers of copper jacket can be shaved off and directed back at the shooter.

FMJ bullets are considerably older and less expensive to manufacture. This makes them great for plinking or target shooting, but less ideal for extremely long range accuracy or bullseye competitions. However, their thicker jacket plays well with comps and barrel ports.

