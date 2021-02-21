Wikipedia cofounder slams site's woke bias, man, 95, who served as N*** concentration guard deported

#Wikipedia #LarrySanger #Neutrality #Concentration #Camp #Germany



A 95-year-old former N*** concentration camp guard has been deported from the United States and arrived Saturday in his native Germany where he is being held by police for questioning, authorities said.



The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in a statement that Friedrich Karl Berger was sent back to Germany for serving as a guard of a Neuengamme concentration camp subcamp in 1945.



Berger, who had retained German citizenship, was deported for taking part in 'N***-sponsored acts of persecution', the department said.



The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice.



German authorities confirmed Berger arrived Saturday at Frankfurt and was handed over to Hesse state investigators for questioning, the dpa news agency reported.



Berger admitted to U.S. authorities that he served as a guard at a camp in northwestern Germany, which was a subcamp of the Neuengamme concentration camp, for a few weeks near the end of the war but said he did not observe any abuse or killings, prosecutors in the German city of Celle said.



A spokesman for the prosecutor´s office in Celle said police in the German state of Hesse had been asked to question him on his return to Germany. A police spokesman said there is no live investigation linked to him and he is a free individual and has not been taken in custody.



German prosecutors in Celle had investigated the possibility of bringing charges against Berger, but said in December that they had shelved the probe because they had been unable to refute his own account of his service at Neuengamme.



But prosecutors asked for him to be questioned again upon his return to Germany, however, to determine whether accessory to murder charges could be brought, police said.



Berger was ordered expelled from the U.S. by a Memphis, Tennessee court in February 2020.



The deportation of Berger was 'possibly the last' such US expulsion of a former N***, given the dwindling number of war survivors, one US official said.



In recent years, German prosecutors have successfully argued that by helping a death camp or concentration camp function, guards can be found guilty of accessory to murder even if there is no evidence of them participating in a specific killing.



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Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has slammed the site's leftist bias and claims its days of 'neutrality are long gone' in a new interview.



Sanger, 52, called alleged bias on the site he co-founded in January 2001 with Jimmy Wales 'disheartening' in an interview for a Fox News analysis.



According to his own Wikipedia page, Sanger has long 'been critical of the project,' and described it as being 'broken beyond repair' in 2007.



'Wikipedia's ideological and religious bias is real and troubling, particularly in a resource that continues to be treated by many as an unbiased reference work.'



Wikipedia pages related to socialism and communism contain show how the website has 'become merely left-wing advocacy essays,' according to Fox News.



'The two main pages for "Socialism" and "Communism" span a massive 28,000 words, and yet they contain no discussion of the genocides committed by socialist and communist regimes, in which tens of millions of people were murdered and starved,' the Fox News analysis claims.



Sanger told the outlet he is now working on a new 'Encyclosphere' project but said he doesn't think Wikipedia could be 'salvaged.'



His own Wikipedia page documents a long history of criticism against the site he co-founded.



Sanger's woes with the company were first revealed in 2004 when he wrote an article for the website Kuro5hin.



Sanger's article claimed that Wikipedia, which calls itself 'the free encyclopedia that anyone can edit,' is not perceived as credible by librarians and academics because it lacks a formal review process and is 'anti-elitist.'



In 2007, Sanger criticized Wikipedia again after the launch of Citizendium, another wiki-based encyclopedia he created to address the 'flaws' with Wikipedia.



Sanger said Wikipedia was 'broken beyond repair' and had 'a whole series of scandals' from 'serious management problems' to 'frequently unreliable content,' according to IT News.



The techie again distanced himself from Wikipedia in September 2009 when he claimed: 'I thought that the project would never have the amount of credibility it could have if it were not somehow more open and welcoming to experts.'



'The other problem was the community had essentially been taken over by trolls to a great extent. That was a real problem, and Jimmy Wales absolutely refused to do anything about it,' Sanger told Internet Revolution.



Sanger sent a letter to the FBI in April 2010 claiming that Wikimedia Commons was hosting child pornography, according to a BBC article.