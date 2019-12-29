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Dishes with Darren - Ep1 - 2019/12/29
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1 view • January 03, 2020
Darren does the dishes, but its not his favorite chore. Darren does, however, like to chit chat. Subjects don't always matter, and in no particular order I'd be happy have discussions about: news, politics, current events, technology, food, pop culture, or maybe introduce me to something I'm not familiar with. Talk to you later.
It's always a little rough at the start, but thanks for checking out the show.
It's always a little rough at the start, but thanks for checking out the show.
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