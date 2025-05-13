© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Galaxy Quest Books (Guardian series)
0
8 views • 6 hours ago
The “Guardian” series by D. Arthur Gusner is a reminder to all of us rabid Sci Fi fans,
how
much the serial stories are loved and missed. This author’s true to
form, science- based story-telling is up there with the likes of Asimov,
Bradbury, Heinlein and O.S. Card. One can only wonder how these past to
present and future writers have shaped a genre that extends far beyond
our own limited realities.
https://www.galaxyquestbooks.com/
