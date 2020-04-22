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WHO Denies Origins Of Coronavirus And Says Get Used To New World Order - War Room Full Show
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18 views • April 22, 2020
Owen Shroyer tries to maintain his cool as Democrats in Congress and the media are launching an all out war on the American people and our way of life. Americans are at their wits end with the tyranny from the American left and the sabotage of the U.S. economy and our basic communication. President Trump makes major moves to save America like stopping immigration but many holes still remain in the ship. Patriots are at their breaking point with the blatant sabotage as more protests are organizing nationwide. Breaking news as were live; Bill Gates Foundation, The WHO and Wuhan Institute of Virology appear to have had their systems hacked. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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