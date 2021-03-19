Ο συγκλονιστικός λόγος του Θεόδωρου Κολοκοτρώνη στην Πνύκα προς τους νέους_8.10.1838

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Παλαιοί και νέοι, σας προσκαλώ εκ νέου να μελετήστε τον προφητικό λόγο του Κολοκοτρώνη και να ερευνήσετε τους λόγους που εφτάσαμε εδώ.
Παράλληλα, μας αποκαλύπτει και τον τρόπο διαφυγής που είναι ΕΝΑΣ και ΜΟΝΑΔΙΚΟΣ...
Από Cognosco Team.