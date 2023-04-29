Rep Comer Reveals Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Intimidating Witnesses

Rep James Comer:
“The Hunter Biden legal team, they're testing the limits, I'll put it like that with with respect to witness intimidation…the communications director for the White House continues to tweet out, retweet and things trying to intimidate me for having the audacity to investigate. We've got witnesses that are scared to death to come forward they fear for their lives.”
https://rumble.com/v2kzsf2-rep-comer-reveals-hunter-bidens-legal-team-intimidating-witnesses.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6
