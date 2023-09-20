ARMENIA - Russian Peacekeeping Troops Continue to Evacuate Civilians Population of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) from the Most Dangerous Areas

Russian peacekeeping troops continue to evacuate civilians population of Nagorno-Karabakh from the most dangerous areas and to provide medical assistance to the victims

▫️ A total of more than 2,000 civilians have been evacuated, including 1,049 children. All evacuated residents are provided with temporary accommodation and hot meals. In addition, doctors from the special medical detachment provided assistance to residents who had been wounded.

▫️ The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues missions in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. At thirty observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation and compliance with the ceasefire regime around the clock.

▫️Since 12:00 on 19 September 2023, the Russian peacekeeping contingent has recorded numerous facts of ceasefire violations from the Azerbaijani side along the entire line of contact.

Adding:

Azerbaijani President Aliyev told US Secretary of State Blinken that Baku's operation in Karabakh will be stopped after the Armenian armed forces surrender their weapons.

Fighting continued throughout the night on the line of contact in Karabakh. Stepanakert has also been and is being shelled. The proportion of civilian casualties is increasing.

Azerbaijan continues to demand the surrender of Artsakh and is leading an offensive in several directions. There is no exact line of advance yet, but according to the parties, several small settlements have already come under Azerbaijani control.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to report significant losses of the Karabakh defense forces and captured trophies.

In turn, the Karabakh army reports losses of the advancing Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Adding, posted Sept 20, (I think around Noon UKR time?) by MOD:

⚡️ An agreement on the total cessation of hostilities was achieved between the Azerbaijani side and representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping force.

The implementation of these agreements will be carried out in coordination with the command of the Russian peacekeeping force.

Adding, MOD posted Through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, an agreement was reached on a complete cessation of hostilities from 13:00 on September 20, 2023 - statement

Also

On 20 September 2023, while returning from an observation post of the Russian peacekeeping force near Dzhanyatag, a vehicle carrying Russian servicemen came under small-arms fire.

▫️ As a result of the shelling, the Russian servicemen in the vehicle were killed.

▫️ Russian and Azerbaijani representatives of the investigating authorities are working on the site to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

ADDING, this was posted yesterday on the 19th:

Statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh



In connection with the sharp escalation of the armed confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh, we urge the conflicting parties to immediately stop the bloodshed, cease hostilities and eliminate civilian casualties.



The fate of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was radically influenced by the recognition by official Yerevan in October 2022 and May 2023 at summits under the auspices of the European Union of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan. This changed the fundamental conditions under which the Statement of the Leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020 was signed, as well as the position of the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC).

The following is a Comment by previous poster of this video:



☝️ Since its deployment in the region, the RMC has conscientiously carried out the tasks of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides. Our peacekeepers coordinated efforts to rectify the humanitarian situation on the ground, and also contributed to the launch of a direct dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert. Even during these hours, RMK provides assistance to the civilian population, including medical assistance, and is engaged in evacuation.



❗️The main thing now is to urgently return to the implementation of the set of trilateral agreements at the highest level of 2020-2022, which spell out all the steps for a peaceful solution to the Karabakh problem, stop the armed confrontation and do everything possible to ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.





