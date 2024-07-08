BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1001 If you have courage there‘s always hope

Scripture: Y’hoshua (Josh) 1:1-9 If you have courage there is always hope.

SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is going to be about courage. What is courage? How does it work? Is there different types of courage, secular or faith? Can having courage for the wrong reasons get you killed? Can 3% of the people overcome the 97% of people who are cowards? Was there ever a king before who ruled the entire world? Did that earthly king ever lose a war? If so how did he lose? Was he unprepared? What did the descendent of the king do on Thursday? What does courage have to do with any of this? Final question if the gentiles follow ELOHIM’S law do they get the same reward. Courage my friends we are going to learn how courage trumps everything!

BIBLE VERSES USED IN TODAY’S LESSON: Y’hoshua (Josh) 1:1-9 If you have courage there is always hope. Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:13-14 what would be on that gate as you pass through. D’varim (Deut) 6:4-9 what is on that entrance. Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:13-14. Y’hoshua (Josh) 1:1-9. Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:19-20 I will never leave or forsake you if you do. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 52:12-16 a remnant was blessed and left behind.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people.

THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat "Saturday" Service 11AM ET.

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don't see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

