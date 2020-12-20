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Digital Infrastructure Disruption from CyberAttack
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146 views • December 20, 2020
The Grand Leader of The Technofascist Great Reset, Klaus Schwab, has issued his pronouncement: our digital infrastructure (and even the power grid that enables it) is at great risk of global disruption from cyberattack. And you know what? He’s right. It’s just that the most likely cyberterrorists are the criminals in government and in organizations connected to the World Economic Forum. In any case, we shouldn’t rely on the idea of important information being forever and always available at the click of a button. So what ever can we do to safeguard the books, music and media that we hold dear? What people have always done: keep a physical copy of it. Today James and his guests extol the virtues of physical media in an increasingly digital age.
Welcoming Remarks. Klaus Schwab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOvz1Flfrfw
About Cyber Polygon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msYb8Pk_unk
Cyber Polygon 2020 full livestream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msYb8Pk_unk
What I Learned From the Master of Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/what-i-learned-from-the-master-of-propaganda-propagandawatch/
Cybercrime is maturing. Here are 6 ways organizations can keep up
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/how-to-protect-companies-from-cybercrime/
“Next Crisis Bigger than COVID” – Power Grid/Finance Down – WEF’s Cyber Polygon
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/15/next-crisis-bigger-than-covid-power-gridfinance-down-wefs-cyber-polygon/
When False Flags Go Virtual
https://www.corbettreport.com/when-false-flags-go-virtual/
An EMP False Flag
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-254-an-emp-false-flag/
The Photo Book That Captured How the Soviet Regime Made the Truth Disappear
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/photo-booth/the-photo-book-that-captured-how-the-soviet-regime-made-the-truth-disappear
Episode 384 – The Library of Alexandria is on Fire
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-384-the-library-of-alexandria-is-on-fire/
And Then They Came for the Books…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z_fGfjZrPfM/
The Church of the Holy State
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-386-the-church-of-the-holy-state/#comment-95606
“Anarchy” by Richard T. Ely
https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=mdp.39015020051119&;view=1up&seq=1174
Launch of HathiTrust – October 13, 2008
https://www.hathitrust.org/press_10-13-2008
How does HathiTrust Emergency Temporary Access Service (ETAS) work? Why can’t I check out a physical copy of a HathiTrust item if it is in the Libraries’ collections?
https://library.gmu.edu/how-does-hathitrust-emergency-temporary-access-service-etas-work-why-can%E2%80%99t-i-check-out-physical-copy
Episode 360 – Steal This Podcast (Please!)
https://www.corbettreport.com/ip/
Grand Theft World Podcast 005 | Unmasking Dystopia
https://lbry.tv/@GrandTheftWorld:9/2020-12-06-Grand-Theft-World-Podcast-005-Unmasking-Dystopia:2
Amazon Secretly Removes “1984” From the Kindle
https://io9.gizmodo.com/amazon-secretly-removes-1984-from-the-kindle-5317703
Buy the Gates documentary on DVD
https://www.corbettreport.com/shop
Welcoming Remarks. Klaus Schwab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOvz1Flfrfw
About Cyber Polygon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msYb8Pk_unk
Cyber Polygon 2020 full livestream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msYb8Pk_unk
What I Learned From the Master of Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/what-i-learned-from-the-master-of-propaganda-propagandawatch/
Cybercrime is maturing. Here are 6 ways organizations can keep up
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/how-to-protect-companies-from-cybercrime/
“Next Crisis Bigger than COVID” – Power Grid/Finance Down – WEF’s Cyber Polygon
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/11/15/next-crisis-bigger-than-covid-power-gridfinance-down-wefs-cyber-polygon/
When False Flags Go Virtual
https://www.corbettreport.com/when-false-flags-go-virtual/
An EMP False Flag
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-254-an-emp-false-flag/
The Photo Book That Captured How the Soviet Regime Made the Truth Disappear
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/photo-booth/the-photo-book-that-captured-how-the-soviet-regime-made-the-truth-disappear
Episode 384 – The Library of Alexandria is on Fire
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-384-the-library-of-alexandria-is-on-fire/
And Then They Came for the Books…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z_fGfjZrPfM/
The Church of the Holy State
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-386-the-church-of-the-holy-state/#comment-95606
“Anarchy” by Richard T. Ely
https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=mdp.39015020051119&;view=1up&seq=1174
Launch of HathiTrust – October 13, 2008
https://www.hathitrust.org/press_10-13-2008
How does HathiTrust Emergency Temporary Access Service (ETAS) work? Why can’t I check out a physical copy of a HathiTrust item if it is in the Libraries’ collections?
https://library.gmu.edu/how-does-hathitrust-emergency-temporary-access-service-etas-work-why-can%E2%80%99t-i-check-out-physical-copy
Episode 360 – Steal This Podcast (Please!)
https://www.corbettreport.com/ip/
Grand Theft World Podcast 005 | Unmasking Dystopia
https://lbry.tv/@GrandTheftWorld:9/2020-12-06-Grand-Theft-World-Podcast-005-Unmasking-Dystopia:2
Amazon Secretly Removes “1984” From the Kindle
https://io9.gizmodo.com/amazon-secretly-removes-1984-from-the-kindle-5317703
Buy the Gates documentary on DVD
https://www.corbettreport.com/shop
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