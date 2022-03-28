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The Vaccine Injects Toxic Fats Into Your Body!
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250 views • March 28, 2022
Dr. Jessica Rose talks about a dangerous part of the vaccine that most people have ignored. Also Pfizer CEO gives out accidental truth.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
From The Highwire with Del Bigtree- Dr. Jessica Rose on the vaccine injecting Toxic Fats into your body and Jefferey Jaxen on the accidental transparency from Pfizer that the vaccine is not a vaccine, but rather, an experiment on you. https://thehighwire.com/watch/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
From The Highwire with Del Bigtree- Dr. Jessica Rose on the vaccine injecting Toxic Fats into your body and Jefferey Jaxen on the accidental transparency from Pfizer that the vaccine is not a vaccine, but rather, an experiment on you. https://thehighwire.com/watch/
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