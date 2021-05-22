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Gonzales Baptist Temple - Mother's Day 2021 Presentation
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70 views • May 22, 2021
Thanks to all who sent in pictures! The song "M-O-T-H-E-R" was written in 1915 (lyrics by Howard Johnson, music by Theodore Morse). It is sung by Kathryn and Deborah Goppelt.
Premiered at Gonzales Baptist Temple on May 9, 2021.
Premiered at Gonzales Baptist Temple on May 9, 2021.
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