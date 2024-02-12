Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
KLAUS SCHWAB TO WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT: HUMAN FUSION
channel image
DWP97048
19 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday
KLAUS SCHWAB TO WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT: HUMAN FUSION WITH TECHNOLOGY IS HAPPENING

The World Government Summit opened today in Dubai. The WHO Secretary General denied that his organization is plotting to seize control of national, state, and local health emergency powers. Klaus Schwab told the delegates to prepare for human fusion with machines. And Tucker Carlson said Vladimir Putin is open to making a deal with the West to end the war in Ukraine.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/12/2024

Keywords
trunewsfundingmoneyzionistnew yorkdemocratic socialists of americazionist fundingbig layoffs comingthe pay off and the bribe she was offer a bribe money money money

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket