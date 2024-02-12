KLAUS SCHWAB TO WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT: HUMAN FUSION

The World Government Summit opened today in Dubai. The WHO Secretary General denied that his organization is plotting to seize control of national, state, and local health emergency powers. Klaus Schwab told the delegates to prepare for human fusion with machines. And Tucker Carlson said Vladimir Putin is open to making a deal with the West to end the war in Ukraine.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/12/2024
