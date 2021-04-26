Colloidal Silver 🔬 Deciphering the disinformation and dueling nano-particle narratives...

For the skeptical Biohacker, Colloidal Silver presents a conundrum; in researching it, you'll come across two oppositional narratives espoused enthusiastically...

1. Colloidal silver is rank unscientific quackery - It only works because of the "placebo effect," and it might turn your skin blue!

2. Colloidal silver is "miracle medicine" - Big pharma demonizes it because they can't patent silver, and it actually cures the illnesses they profit from perpetuating.

The truth, of course, lies somewhere in between. It is not a cure-all panacea, but your wealthier ancestors used silver medicinally to fortify their immunity against all the microscopic nastiness that we've been up against since time immemorial. I don't sell Colloidal Silver, because I want to retain my right to speak freely about science, so I'll shoot with you straight about it here…

3:10 For the skeptical Biohacker

5:51 What is Colloidal Silver?

6:56 History

10:10 Scientific research

12:11 Antiviral

20:23 Antibacterial

25:45 Antimicrobial

28:40 Vs antibiotics

32:42 Wound healing

34:13 Sources

41:14 Types of medicinal silver

43:22 Experiential

47:50 Cofactors

50:38 Side effects

55:37 Risk grade: B

58:11 Usage and dosage

1:01:58 The "placebo effect"

1:05:05 Conclusion





Read meta-analysis 🔬 Everything mentioned here

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In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-EU





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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