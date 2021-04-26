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Colloidal Silver 🔬 Deciphering the disinformation and dueling nano-particle narratives...
jroseland
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264 views • April 26, 2021

For the skeptical Biohacker, Colloidal Silver presents a conundrum; in researching it, you'll come across two oppositional narratives espoused enthusiastically...

1. Colloidal silver is rank unscientific quackery - It only works because of the "placebo effect," and it might turn your skin blue!

2. Colloidal silver is "miracle medicine" - Big pharma demonizes it because they can't patent silver, and it actually cures the illnesses they profit from perpetuating.

The truth, of course, lies somewhere in between. It is not a cure-all panacea, but your wealthier ancestors used silver medicinally to fortify their immunity against all the microscopic nastiness that we've been up against since time immemorial. I don't sell Colloidal Silver, because I want to retain my right to speak freely about science, so I'll shoot with you straight about it here…

3:10 For the skeptical Biohacker

5:51 What is Colloidal Silver?

6:56 History

10:10 Scientific research

12:11 Antiviral

20:23 Antibacterial

25:45 Antimicrobial

28:40 Vs antibiotics

32:42 Wound healing

34:13 Sources

41:14 Types of medicinal silver

43:22 Experiential

47:50 Cofactors

50:38 Side effects

55:37 Risk grade: B

58:11 Usage and dosage

1:01:58 The "placebo effect"

1:05:05 Conclusion


Read meta-analysis 🔬 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-Meta-Analysis

Order 🛒 Colloidal Silver

COA-verified Colloidal Silver https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-DW

Health Ranger Silver Products https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-HR

Biostructured Silver™ First Aid Gel https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Silver-Gel-HR

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-AMZ

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-EU


Confused?

Invest at least $300 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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