Colloidal Silver 🔬 Deciphering the disinformation and dueling nano-particle narratives...

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For the skeptical Biohacker, Colloidal Silver presents a conundrum; in researching it, you'll come across two oppositional narratives espoused enthusiastically...
1. Colloidal silver is rank unscientific quackery - It only works because of the "placebo effect," and it might turn your skin blue!
2. Colloidal silver is "miracle medicine" - Big pharma demonizes it because they can't patent silver, and it actually cures the illnesses they profit from perpetuating.
The truth, of course, lies somewhere in between. It is not a cure-all panacea, but your wealthier ancestors used silver medicinally to fortify their immunity against all the microscopic nastiness that we've been up against since time immemorial. I don't sell Colloidal Silver, because I want to retain my right to speak freely about science, so I'll shoot with you straight about it here…
3:10 For the skeptical Biohacker
5:51 What is Colloidal Silver?
6:56 History
10:10 Scientific research
12:11 Antiviral
20:23 Antibacterial
25:45 Antimicrobial
28:40 Vs antibiotics
32:42 Wound healing
34:13 Sources
41:14 Types of medicinal silver
43:22 Experiential
47:50 Cofactors
50:38 Side effects
55:37 Risk grade: B
58:11 Usage and dosage
1:01:58 The "placebo effect"
1:05:05 Conclusion
Read meta-analysis 🔬 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-Meta-Analysis
Order 🛒 Colloidal Silver
COA-verified Colloidal Silver https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-DW
Health Ranger Silver Products https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-HR
Biostructured Silver™ First Aid Gel https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Silver-Gel-HR
On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-AMZ
In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Colloidal-Silver-EU
Confused?
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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