BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rutti Frutti says Ukraine is "legally" allowed to use NATO weapons to strike deep into Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 6 months ago

Rutti Frutti says Ukraine is "legally" allowed to use NATO weapons to strike deep into Russia.

Adding:

The EU is unable to agree on the draft of the seven-year budget starting in 2028, which includes funding for Ukraine, due to elections in Germany — media reports.

The EU was planning to allocate around 35 billion euros in the new budget to support Ukraine, according to media sources. However, the plan has faced an unexpected obstacle: Germany has fallen into political paralysis, as Bundestag elections are scheduled for autumn 2025.

Until the elections, German authorities will aim to avoid making any significant decisions. For the EU budget to be approved, unanimous agreement is required, and reaching a consensus without the participation of the bloc's wealthiest country is impossible.

"Everyone is in standby mode, and just when you think we can start moving, the focus will shift to Berlin," one EU official told reporters.

Adding:

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić refused to sign the European declaration condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy