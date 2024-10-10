Rutti Frutti says Ukraine is "legally" allowed to use NATO weapons to strike deep into Russia.

Adding:

The EU is unable to agree on the draft of the seven-year budget starting in 2028, which includes funding for Ukraine, due to elections in Germany — media reports.

The EU was planning to allocate around 35 billion euros in the new budget to support Ukraine, according to media sources. However, the plan has faced an unexpected obstacle: Germany has fallen into political paralysis, as Bundestag elections are scheduled for autumn 2025.

Until the elections, German authorities will aim to avoid making any significant decisions. For the EU budget to be approved, unanimous agreement is required, and reaching a consensus without the participation of the bloc's wealthiest country is impossible.

"Everyone is in standby mode, and just when you think we can start moving, the focus will shift to Berlin," one EU official told reporters.

Adding:

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić refused to sign the European declaration condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine.





