Re bro matthew comment

t.y.
Mark
i am sorry but my head is full of cotton balls, wanted to share two quick thoughts
love to you all!
COMMENTS:
@FangMystas
Matthew
“For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.” AS hard as all of this, please keep in mind Father WILL QUICKEN HIS for HIS WILL be done in HIS GLORY. All truth being unpacked, digest it, its going to get really bad, more then it is now, much more. Heavenly Father is Faithful - We have work to do for HIM thru the fire - HE will make sure you are suitable to wield HIS WILL be done proper in Victory IF you reply on HIM and move in obedience and love. HE IS A GOOD, HE is RIGHTOUS and all unfolding HE WILL use to save many from eternal death. Love Fang
@FangMystas
I really love you Psinergist - keep moving in faith and keep encourage and strong in your heart fire in LOVe with The Almighty GOD-our wonderful Father! Love Fang
@Bro_Matthew
gratias soror. And... ugh. So we have skipped basic waves and routing and gone straight to quantum entanglement. Well that's just peachy :((
Praying you find a cotton picker soon :)
God's peace and love
