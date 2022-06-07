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ESSR III FUNDS – DID YOUR SCHOOL GET THEM?
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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10 views • June 07, 2022
Do you know what the ESSR III funds are? Do you know if your school got them? This is just one more way the deep state, the cabal, the enemy is trying to get at our children and influence the next generation. Join Emily Petersen as she shares why we need to know about this and how it might be impacting your children’s futures. Emily works with Moms for America as the Iowa liaison. She is a woman of faith who believes we as moms have been raised up for such a time as this! It’s time to rise up in the Spirit of God and be fearless! It’s time to save our children from the agenda set upon us to destroy the hearts, minds and souls of the next generation!

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