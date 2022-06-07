© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ESSR III FUNDS – DID YOUR SCHOOL GET THEM?
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 07, 2022
Do you know what the ESSR III funds are? Do you know if your school got them? This is just one more way the deep state, the cabal, the enemy is trying to get at our children and influence the next generation. Join Emily Petersen as she shares why we need to know about this and how it might be impacting your children’s futures. Emily works with Moms for America as the Iowa liaison. She is a woman of faith who believes we as moms have been raised up for such a time as this! It’s time to rise up in the Spirit of God and be fearless! It’s time to save our children from the agenda set upon us to destroy the hearts, minds and souls of the next generation!
For more information:
[email protected]
Support Beauty for Ashes in MANY WAYS - Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
PayPal, Venmo or Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA all the same place! Esther’s Timeless Pack at https://b4a.mymfinity.com ~ Use the same link to order your JAVA COFFEE or the full weightless pack with Promo Code “B4A”
Get into the best health of your life with a 2 weeks reset with Drs Mark and Michelle Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv
Grab a pair of MyPillow slippers like Tania wears with our special Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222
📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beauty4ashes222 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
🧑💻Website: www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
For more information:
[email protected]
Support Beauty for Ashes in MANY WAYS - Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
PayPal, Venmo or Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA all the same place! Esther’s Timeless Pack at https://b4a.mymfinity.com ~ Use the same link to order your JAVA COFFEE or the full weightless pack with Promo Code “B4A”
Get into the best health of your life with a 2 weeks reset with Drs Mark and Michelle Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv
Grab a pair of MyPillow slippers like Tania wears with our special Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222
📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beauty4ashes222 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
🧑💻Website: www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.