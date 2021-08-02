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Rebirth Of A Patriot From Darkness to Light With The Unconquerable Spirit Of The American Eagle
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80 views • August 02, 2021
The symbol of freedom shows that the stubbornness to do what needs to be done, to endure pain, persevere through hardship, and personal sacrifice can stronger and more powerful than death itself. As America herself is struggling through her darkest hour, the Eagle reveals how, like the mythical phoenix, a nation of patriots is pushing through the mire to emerge reborn and become stronger than ever before.
The Story of the American Eagle is the story of a True Patriot
#GodBlessAmerica #wwg1wga
The Story of the American Eagle is the story of a True Patriot
#GodBlessAmerica #wwg1wga
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