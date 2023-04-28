Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pro Constitutional Convention NGO Plays Dirty as Birchers Mount Victories
4 views
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday |

The push for an Article V Convention to amend the Constitution -- or a Con-Con -- is the attempt to con well-meaning, patriotic Americans into a trap, a trap that would likely end with the complete destruction of the U.S. Constitution. But as Constitutionalists have continued mounting victories, the group most pushing for a convention has stooped to lower lows in its attacks.


Also, The New American’s editorial team discusses with host Paul Dragu why news about Tucker Carlson’s break with Fox News  matters.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
constitutiontucker carlsonthe new americancon conpaul dragu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket