California: The Cost Of Progress

California promised affordable energy relief and world-class infrastructure. Instead, residents are getting small utility credits while massive public projects spiral billions over budget.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the California Climate Credit, skyrocketing electricity costs, the $100+ billion high-speed rail project, and why Brightline West may be exposing the difference between public promises and private-sector accountability.

From Sacramento to Seattle, this is becoming a West Coast pattern taxpayers can’t ignore. Because apparently “temporary overruns” now last longer than some civilizations.





#California #CaliforniaPolitics #HighSpeedRail #BrightlineWest #CaliforniaHighSpeedRail #ClimateCredit #UtilityBills #EnergyPrices #CostOfLiving #Taxpayer #Infrastructure #GovernmentWaste #Accountability #WestCoast #SoundTransit #Seattle #WashingtonState #CapAndTrade #CapAndInvest #GavinNewsom #LeftCoastNews #PoliticalCommentary #BreakingNews #TrainProject #CaliforniaNews #TaxpayerMoney #ElectricBills #Inflation #PublicTransit #GovernmentOversight