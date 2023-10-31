Riccardo Bosi: Don't Engage

Stop the black hats’ cash flow.
They need $ for this cabal to keep running.
The markets are all inflated.
The gubments are all incorporated i.e. for-profit commercial entities fraudulently operating under color of law.
Every time you pay them — and play their game — you are oiling their wheels.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (31 October 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3sr9sc-australiaone-party-the-green-room-31-october-2023-800pm-aedt.html
