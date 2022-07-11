Tech expert WARNS of humanlike AI ‘Dangerous and powerful’

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 10, 2022 Earlier this summer, a former Google engineer warned the world that the Big Tech giant allegedly has developed an artificial intelligence bot that may be sentient, meaning it can perceive and feel things like humans can. Jeff Brown, tech expert and founder of Brownstone Research, joins Glenn to discuss what this kind of AI development could mean for our future: Will humans be able to keep up with the technology? How is sentience defined within AI? Plus, why Brown cautions us NOT to trust anything Google says about its AI advancements...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRVWNsaj_jE