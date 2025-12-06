BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Elon Fined €120M for Free Speech by EU, Censorship a MUST – Trump Will SLAP BACK!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
57 views • 1 day ago

The European Union just dropped a massive €120 million fine on Elon Musk’s X under the Orwellian “Digital Services Act”… because paid blue checks are suddenly “deceptive” and they want total access to X’s algorithms and ad data. Translation: Brussels can’t stand that X is still the last major platform where free speech actually lives.While the EU cries about “transparency,” what they really want is a sanitized, government-approved internet where dissent gets throttled instantly by AI. Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook they used during Covid with Big Tech collusion—only now they’re trying to make it permanent law.Thank God we have President Trump back in office instead of the censorship-happy Blue team that spent years begging Facebook, Google, and old Twitter to silence conservatives “or else.”Trump isn’t sending strongly-worded letters. He’s already talking tariffs—“Freedom of Speech Tariffs” on every Mercedes, BMW, and wheel of overpriced European cheese that dares cross the Atlantic until they back off our First Amendment.This is the fight of our generation: Globalist control freaks vs. the wild, uncensored internet.Elon and X are the thin blue-check line holding back the digital Berlin Wall.If you love free speech, memes that trigger bureaucrats, and watching overpaid EU commissars throw tantrums—hit that LIKE button, SUBSCRIBE, and turn on notifications so you never miss the next round of this war! Smash the bell or the algorithm feeds you EU-approved content only!

 Comment “FREE SPEECH better than EU” if you’re with Elon!#ElonMusk #FreeSpeech #EUcensorship #TrumpTariffs #XvsEU #DigitalServicesAct(Video contains strong opinions and zero apologies)


