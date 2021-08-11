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Airline Pilot Goes Public As United Airlines Goes Full Commie, Terminating Unvaxxed!!
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620 views • August 11, 2021
Freedom of choice has completely been eradicated at United Airlines . . . take the jab or don't let the door hit you on the butt on your way out! . . . This, especially when pilots have died in very suspicious circumstances a short time after taking the jab . . . this is disgraceful!!!
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