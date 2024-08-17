© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word : https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-warnings-enemies-apostasy-false-christianity/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "While praying, I saw, in the SPIRIT, submarines hiding in ocean waters. Then I heard this: "You are being surrounded by your enemies.""