Swedish footage of the seizure of the cargo ship Caff, which was heading to the port of St. Petersburg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Swedish authorities have published footage of the seizure of the cargo ship Caff, which was heading to the port of St. Petersburg and was detained in Sweden's territorial waters near the city of Trelleborg.
The Russian embassy reported that they are in contact with the authorities. There were a total of 11 crew members on board, of whom 10 were Russian citizens.