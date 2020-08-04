TheDeenShow #804 REACTION to Doctor Mike Pro-Vaccine vs People who are Not Sure

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TheDeenShow #804
This is one of the Most controversial topics no one wants to touch or talk about in our community, people resort to name-calling and insults which is very unfortunate, in this weeks show we bring on an expert in this area to discuss the science with over 20 years in the field and 40,000 plus hours of research. We will do a reaction to Doctor Mike Varshavski's video on the topic called Va...Controversies and a CHALLENGE to Doctor Mike and any other expert in this area to come on the program to debate this topic with Dr. Sherri as the goal is to be more informed and to get to the Truth without the name-calling or insults but looking into the evidence and the science, as we are for science, safety, and good for humanity. This is NOT about blindly picking sides it's our sincere humble effort to get to the Truth of the matter.
Dr. Sherri J is board certified in three medical specialties.
Dr. Sherri J has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs (including the Dr.Oz Show and the Today Show Australia). She has lectured at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve Medical School and has been a speaker at conventions, both nationally and internationally, as a recognized expert on wide range topics within the field of Integrative Medicine.
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