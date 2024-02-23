New York🔥Thanks Investors & Truckers! NY is a Loser! Truckers for Trump

🔥 NY is a Loser! Truckers for Trump NYC Shutdown: No-Go Zone Declared Trump Truckers NYC Crisis 2024





NYC faces complete shutdown as truckers threaten to paralyze state, ‘New Yorkers must stock up’. Why are US truckers boycotting New York City and will they be able to paralyze the city?





Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank says New York IS A LOSER STATE and he will no longer invest in ‘loser’ New York.