Finally, 20,000+ “VAX” Deaths Mentioned on Fox! David Asman Changes Subject.

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(Dec 28, 2021) Host David Asman speaks With Senator Ron Johnson on Fox Business. Sen. Johnson brings up the horrifying VAERS data concerning the number of Americans killed by the experimental COVID clot shots. David Asman isn't shocked or even remotely interested - "Nothing to see here. Move along. Move along."
Full segment: https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6289049422001/