Obama's secret coup: How intel agencies & media tried to overthrow Trump - Papadopoulos

Obama's secret coup: How intel agencies and media tried to overthrow Trump

"We basically were living in a banana republic under Obama in which the media was willing and wilfully cooperating with this scandal," says Former Trump Advisor George Papadopoulos.

🗣 "That's what really differentiates what we have seen historically in some of the most dark, disturbing totalitarian systems versus what the Obama regime put the American people through," he stresses.

💥💥💥 Papadopoulos exposed the Russiagate hoax:

🔴 Obama's Intel Coup: CIA/FBI and foreign agencies and media manufactured the Russia collusion lie

🔴 Media Complicity: press acted as a propaganda arm – unlike in dictatorships where journalists expose corruption

"Barack Obama will go down in history as one of the most corrupt and evil presidents that America has ever seen," Papadopoulos adds.