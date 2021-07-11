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GRIEVING SON LOST MOTHER TO PFIZER INOCULATION & CHURCH SAYS REFUSAL TO VAXX WILL END YOU UP IN HELL
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175 views • July 11, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
Jack Miles joined Stew Peters and explained how he lost his mother to the so-called 'vaccine' rolled out by Pfizer.
Now, Jack has to fight to get autopsy reports and an investigation into her death.
DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal what the church is saying about those that are hesitant to subject themselves to the poisonous jabs the world cabal is pushing.
Jack Miles joined Stew Peters and explained how he lost his mother to the so-called 'vaccine' rolled out by Pfizer.
Now, Jack has to fight to get autopsy reports and an investigation into her death.
DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal what the church is saying about those that are hesitant to subject themselves to the poisonous jabs the world cabal is pushing.
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